Hazardous Weather Outlook

(Radar 08-09 / 11:44 am)

Southern Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.

Our afternoon temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s with

this muggy air making our heat index range from 100 to 105 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will spread southeastward across Oklahoma

well ahead of a cold front. Any mature thunderstorms will bring

locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. Overnight more

thunderstorms will be developing in the I-30 corridor and moving

southward toward I-20 as a cold front continue to sink in our

direction.

Thursday through Tuesday

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be ongoing early on

Thursday along and North of I-20. Coverage of thunderstorms will

remain elevated for most of us on Friday and over the weekend as

the cool front draws near and becomes stationary under a

persistent light Northwest wind flow aloft. This will allow for a

continued wet pattern with thunderstorms possible during the next

several days and nights. Locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall

will be likely along with minor flooding issues associated with

repeated rainfall.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Activation of emergency managers, spotter networks and amateur

radio operators may be needed this afternoon for areas North of

I-20.