Hazardous Weather Outlook

(Radar 08-09 / 11:44 am)
Southern Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
Our afternoon temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s with
this muggy air making our heat index range from 100 to 105 degrees.
Scattered thunderstorms will spread southeastward across Oklahoma
well ahead of a cold front. Any mature thunderstorms will bring
locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. Overnight more
thunderstorms will be developing in the I-30 corridor and moving
southward toward I-20 as a cold front continue to sink in our
direction.
Thursday through Tuesday
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be ongoing early on
Thursday along and North of I-20. Coverage of thunderstorms will
remain elevated for most of us on Friday and over the weekend as
the cool front draws near and becomes stationary under a
persistent light Northwest wind flow aloft. This will allow for a
continued wet pattern with thunderstorms possible during the next
several days and nights. Locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall
will be likely along with minor flooding issues associated with
repeated rainfall.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Activation of emergency managers, spotter networks and amateur
radio operators may be needed this afternoon for areas North of
I-20.