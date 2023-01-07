Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas



A cold front will move into the area today with slightly cooler and drier air behind it. Thunderstorms are possible along the cold front later this afternoon and evening, mainly in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of intense storms with small hail and gusty winds.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms are possible across Central Texas this afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front. A couple of intense storms

with small hail and gusty winds are likely.

Sunday through Friday

There is a slight chance of storms Wednesday night for areas along and east of I-35. A few intense storms may again be possible, but the severe weather threat appears low.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and tonight

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across portions of the area today, becoming more widespread by this afternoon and into the overnight and early Sunday morning. The best chances will be for areas southeast of I-30. Do not anticipate severe thunderstorms, although we could see between one and two inches of rainfall.

Sunday through Friday

We do not anticipate any severe weather through Friday, however, we are watching for the potential for some stronger thunderstorms towards the middle of next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.