Severe thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, very large hail of 2” diameter, tornadoes, and heavy rain Tuesday. Be sure you have two ways to get warnings.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

Thunderstorms are forecast tonight for areas near and northwest of an Eastland to Bonham line. The severe weather threat looks low with lightning strikes, gusty winds, and small hail being the main threats.

Tuesday through Sunday you can expect thunderstorm chances to return areawide. The threat of severe thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday afternoon, mainly for areas along the Red River Valley. It is possible storms will not develop, but if they do, there will be large hail and damaging wind threat, with an isolated tornado possible.

There will be a continued severe weather threat, especially across

Central Texas on Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will be

possible with an increasing flash flood and mainstem river flood

threat. The flood threat will be greatest near and south of the I-20

Corridor. Thunderstorm chances continue Thursday through Saturday with heavy rain and subsequent flooding being the main threats.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.