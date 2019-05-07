Hazardous Weather Outlook

Radar Tuesday 10:30 am

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with the highest chances across Central Texas. The potential for severe weather with this activity is low, but stronger cells may support some small hail and gusty winds.

Very late tonight a line of storms is expected to move into the

the area from the northwest with predominantly a threat for damaging winds.

Wednesday through Monday.

A line of storms will continue spreading through the area on

Wednesday morning with a threat for damaging winds and flooding. The highest chance for severe weather on Wednesday morning will be across North Texas. The critical weather potential will shift south of I-20 on Wednesday afternoon as the line continues moving eastward. If additional isolated storms develop ahead of the track during the afternoon hours, they could be severe with a threat for hail and a tornado or two.

Some potential for damaging winds, isolated hail, and localized

flooding may persist across Central and East Texas Wednesday night. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this week into the weekend, with the most likely time being Saturday. Localized flooding will be the primary concern, although a few storms could produce small/marginally severe hail.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Limited spotter activation may be requested this afternoon across

Central Texas or late tonight across North Texas.

Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier, and Union. In Northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, and Webster. In Southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.