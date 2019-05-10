Hazardous Weather Outlook

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue this morning across portions of Deep East Texas and much of Northcentral Louisiana, before diminishing by midday or early afternoon. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible, which may result in localized flooding of low lying, weak drainage areas.

Additional scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of East Texas and North Louisiana late tonight, which will again pose a threat for brief heavy rainfall. That could result in localized flooding of low lying, weak drainage areas.

For North and Central Texas, rain and thunderstorm chances will increase later this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. The strongest storms could produce some small hail along with frequent lightning.

Saturday through Thursday

Scattered to numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms will be ongoing Saturday morning across much of the region with the passage of another upper-level disturbance. While strong isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out over portions of Northcentral Louisiana and Deep East Texas, brief heavy rainfall will be possible, which may result in additional flooding. However, these showers and thunderstorms will diminish from west to east by afternoon. Dry conditions are expected across much of the area Sunday and Monday but isolated to widely scattered showers, and thunderstorms will be possible across East Texas and North Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorm chances will remain across North and Central Texas on Saturday with the primary concern being locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Thunderstorm chances return late Monday and continue into Wednesday. Severe weather potential looks low with this system, but more locally heavy rain may occur.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of Emergency Managers, spotter networks, and amateur radio operators, maybe needed this morning and again late tonight for rainfall and flooding reports.