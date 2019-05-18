This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

The threat of tornados has increased for Saturday

A cluster or line of storms will organize to the west and spread into North Texas through the morning hours. The main hazard with this complex will be strong winds, but hail and a brief tornado are also possible.

By late morning and early afternoon, additional storms may develop to the east and south of this complex. If they do develop, these more isolated storms would be capable of all severe threats, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The development of these storms will depend on both the speed and expanse of the morning complex.

Thunderstorms should be tapering off from west to east during the early evening hours.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of South Central

Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast

Oklahoma, East Texas and Northeast Texas.

Thunderstorms will gradually increase in coverage mid-morning through early afternoon with severe thunderstorms expected to move in during the mid to late afternoon through evening hours as a potent atmospheric disturbance approaches. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary risk as one or two squall lines move

through although large hail and tornadoes will also be possible, especially with any isolated severe thunderstorms that develop away from squall line activity. Locally heavy rain amounts of a few inches within an hour time may also lead to isolated and mainly minor flooding issues. Expect the severe weather risk to begin to diminish late tonight as the bulk of thunderstorms begins shifting to the east and instability wanes.

Sunday through Friday

After a break in thunderstorm chances on Sunday, additional storms are possible on Monday into Tuesday across North Central Texas. Severe weather will be possible during this time as well. Low thunderstorm chances will also exist on Wednesday afternoon. Widely scattered thunderstorms remain possible during the day Sunday and also during the day Monday. However, the threat for severe storms over this period should be low.

The risk for strong to severe storms will return to at least the northwestern half of the Four State Region on Tuesday as another potent disturbance brushes by the region. Initial thinking is damaging winds will be the primary risk with this activity, although hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across portions of the Arklatex.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters will likely be needed this afternoon into this evening.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Lake Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10:00 am this morning to 1:00 am CDT Sunday.

* EVENT…Southerly winds will increase to around 15-20 mph today in response to an intense low-pressure system across the Southern Plains. Higher gusts may exceed 25 mph.

* TIMING…Late this morning through late tonight.

* IMPACT…Boaters on area lakes should exercise caution due to rough chop from higher winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.