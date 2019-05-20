Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas for tonight.

There is a chance of thunderstorms for areas along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor. If storms can develop, they could become severe with large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes are also possible. At this time it appears that the higher critical storm potential will include the Red River counties.

Strong non-thunderstorm winds will continue tonight, especially for areas near and west of the I-35 corridor. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph in some locations. Additional thunderstorms will enter from west Texas to the east tonight, some of which may produce damaging wind gusts west of the I-35 corridor.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Tonight

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this Monday into the evening hours, but mainly northwest of

Texarkana, on the eastern fringes of a powerful storm system that is pushing into the Southern Plains. The main risk with any severe storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, although a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Also, expect southeasterly winds over 25 mph into the early evening along and west of a Broken Bow, Longview, to Lufkin line, where a Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Tuesday through Sunday

Thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday, with the best chances for storms being along and east of I-35 after mid-morning. Some severe storms will be possible, along with locally heavy rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms will also exist Thursday night and Friday, mainly west of Highway 281.

The risk for strong to severe storms returns to the Arklatex

region and Southeast Oklahoma during Tuesday as the southeast

fringes of the powerful storm system in the Plains states brushes

the area. A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to move

into these areas from midday Tuesday through early evening. Some

locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out with this system, but

the main risk with severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. A

tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters may be needed late this Monday evening.

Lake Wind Advisory is now in effect until 8:00 Tuesday morning.

South to southeast winds around 20 mph with higher gusts will persist overnight in response to an active area of surface low pressure located across the Texas Panhandle. High winds will continue through tonight. Boaters on area lakes should exercise caution due to rough chop from higher winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.