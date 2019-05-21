This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

Today and Tonight

A line of thunderstorms is moving through the area this morning and will clear to the east by early afternoon. The main hazard is gusty winds, with localized severe wind gusts possible. Small hail may also occur with stronger cells within the line. Despite modest rainfall amounts, localized flooding could occur due to already-saturated grounds.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas.

Today and Tonight

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm this evening.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms today as a line of storms moves across the region. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall may also lead to isolated flash flooding. The severe weather threat should begin to diminish by late this afternoon or early this evening as the storms move east into Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana.

South to southeast winds of 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts is expected during the daytime hours today. Therefore, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm this evening.

Wednesday through Monday

For North and Central Texas, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible over Southeast Oklahoma Thursday morning. However, no hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed from the mid-morning hours

through late this afternoon.