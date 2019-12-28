Hazardous Weather Outlook

Radar 12:15 pm Saturday

Isolated thunderstorms are possible areawide. A broken line of storms will progressively move east across much of the area this afternoon, before moving into East Texas this evening. Isolated, non-severe storms will linger overnight across those eastern parts of Central Texas.

Intense storms containing small hail and gusty winds will be possible areawide, especially east of the I-35/35E corridor this afternoon into the early evening hours. A marginally severe thunderstorm or two containing localized damaging winds and frequent lightning can`t are possible as the line of storms moves into East Texas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Limited spotter activation may be requested this afternoon and early evening east of Interstate 35 and 35E.