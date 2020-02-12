" /> Hazardous Weather Outlook – EastTexasRadio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook

5 hours ago

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

Wednesday through Tonight (Feb 12).
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will gradually end from southwest to northeast during the daylight hours today. The primary concern with the activity will be flooding, particularly across Central and East Texas. Some counties, like Wood and Hopkins, are under a Flash Flood Warning

Thursday through next Tuesday (Feb 16)
Rain chances will return this weekend and continue into the upcoming work week. Thunderstorms will be possible during the period, in particular on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service does not anticipate severe weather, but the additional rainfall could reaggravate flooding issues.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
Spotter activation not expected at this time.

