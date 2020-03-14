This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South Central

Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest

Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will increase by mid and late afternoon and linger through tonight across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas, near a warm-front, as it lifts north across these areas through this evening, before drifting back south as a cool-front later tonight. Expect brief heavy rainfall accompanying some of these showers and isolated thunderstorms, but no organized hazardous weather.

Sunday through Friday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible Sunday near and north of a weak cold front as it drifts south across North Louisiana and East Texas. Expect this front to become stationary Sunday night over Central Louisiana and portions of Deep East Texas. Additional upper-level disturbances lifting northeast atop cool but shallow air mass will contribute to further scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing late Sunday night. It will be over Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent sections of Southwest Arkansas, expanding east across the remainder of Southern Arkansas and portions of North Louisiana Monday.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through at least the end of the week as the front begins to lift back north again slowly and linger across the region, with additional upper-level disturbances contributing to periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. The potential will exist for strong to severe thunderstorms over portions of the area late Thursday into Friday, although the threat for minor flooding of low lying, weak drainage areas is expected at times through much of next week across extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

There is no need expected to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters through tonight.