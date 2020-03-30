This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas

Thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon and continue east of I-35 tonight. A few strong to severe storms containing hail up to quarter size and frequent lighting are possible. There may be a localized damaging wind threat for areas south of I-20 and east of I-35 this afternoon and evening in the vicinity of a warm front.

Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South-Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North-Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will increase this afternoon across much of the region, north of a warm front that is drifting north into portions of Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana late this afternoon through tonight. Localized heavy rainfall is possible in some of these storms near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor of East Texas and North Louisiana. It may result in minor flooding of low lying, weak drainage areas. There will also be a risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms later this evening through the overnight hours across portions of East Texas and Northcentral Louisiana near and south of the warm front, with locally damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible. Any severe weather threat will diminish from west to east late tonight as an associated upper-level disturbance moves through the region.

Tuesday through Sunday

Thunderstorm chances will return to the region Thursday and continue periodically through the weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Limited spotter activation may be requested this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas south of I-20 and east of I-35. Activation of emergency managers, spotter networks, and amateur radio operators may be needed this evening and overnight over portions of Deep East Texas and Northcentral Louisiana.