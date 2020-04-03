This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible today along and ahead of a slow-moving and weak cold front. A few storms could produce strong winds gusts and small hail. However, there is not anticipation of widespread severe weather at this time.

North and Central Texas

A strong isolated thunderstorm is possible this evening across

Central and East Texas. The primary threat will be lightning, although small hail possible in the strongest storms.

Saturday through Thursday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue through

Saturday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected again on Sunday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. However, there is not anticipation of widespread organized hazardous weather.

North and Central Texas

Daily thunderstorm chances will continue through much of the next

week. NWS isn’t ruling out severe weather during the period,

cumulative days of rainfall leading to localized flooding is the

more significant concern at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS is not expecting the activation for emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters through tonight. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.