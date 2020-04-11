SATURDAY

Hazardous Weather Outlook for North and Central Texas.

There is a potential for intense to possibly severe storms west of I-35 and north of I-20 early this morning. Storm chances will then spread eastward into the rest of North Texas through noon. Heavy rainfall may also lead to pockets of flash flooding north of I-20.

There will be additional storm chances across Central Texas this afternoon. If a storm develops, it will have the potential to become severe. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds, but not ruled out is an isolated tornado.

Another round of storms is forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning. The severe weather threat is higher with this round of storms. The main hazards will be damaging winds, especially across Central Texas. A more massive flood risk could materialize, especially for areas that experience two rounds of storms.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Southwest

Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Thunderstorms will be increasing during the late afternoon, evening and overnight hours across the region. Some of these storms could produce large hail initially this evening with a damaging wind and tornado threat developing after midnight, mainly near and south of the Interstate 30 Corridor of Northeast Texas and near and south of the Interstate 20 Corridor of Northwest Louisiana.

SUNDAY through FRIDAY

North and Central Texas

Strong to severe storms will likely linger early Sunday, mainly near and east of the I-35 corridor. The main concern is large hail with damaging wind and a tornado risk increasing deeper into Central TX. Heavy rain may also result in isolated instances of flooding.

There will be a risk for isolated thunderstorms late Friday across the eastern half of the area.

Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

The atmosphere will quickly become very volatile near and after sunrise Sunday Morning through the early afternoon hours across the entire Four State Region. While there will be large hail and damaging wind threat areawide on Sunday, there will be a significant tornado threat through early afternoon Sunday across Deep East Texas into all of Northern Louisiana and South Central Arkansas. The thunderstorm activity should push east of the region by late Sunday afternoon or early evening. While locally heavy rainfall will be likely as well early on Sunday. Not anticipated is widespread flash flooding with the strongest storms.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters will be needed late tonight for the onset of severe thunderstorms with the threat continuing through the day Sunday. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state and CDC guidelines.