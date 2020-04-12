Hazardous Weather Outlook

SUNDAY

North and Central Texas.

The severe weather threat will increase across Central Texas after 4:00 am. These storms will race eastward and could pose a danger for damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a few tornadoes. Thunderstorms will continue primarily east of I-35 and south of I-30 through mid-morning Sunday. Additionally, widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon along the Red River. If any storms develop in this area, large hail would be the primary threat.

Southcentral Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, Northcentral Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

A volatile air mass will be in place across much of the Four State Region. An upper-level disturbance will move our way from the west, interact with this airmass, and the result will be severe thunderstorms, some of which will produce huge hail, destructive thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, some of which could track tornadoes several miles. This threat will begin to taper off somewhat early this afternoon but rematerialize near

and north of the Interstate 20 Corridor of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas and extreme Northern Louisiana, as the upper trough itself, moves overhead. The severe weather will then diminish late this evening across the entire Four State Region.

MONDAY through SATURDAY

Thunderstorm chances will return Friday and Saturday, mainly east of the I-35 corridor.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters will be needed today into this evening for severe thunderstorms. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.