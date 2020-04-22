Hazardous Weather Outlook



Wednesday (Apr 22)

North and Central Texas

Severe thunderstorms are likely near and east of Interstate 35 this afternoon and evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible. Tornados could develop mainly east of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across Central Texas. Large hail will be the primary threat, but don’t rule out an isolated tornado.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and Northeast Texas

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region from 2:00 pm this afternoon until 7:00 am Thursday. Strong to severe thunderstorms, some of which could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are likely today before ending later tonight. Also, excessive heavy rainfall will likely accompany this storm system with one to three inches of rain possible today through tonight. The ground remained saturated from previous rain last weekend. Thus, flash flooding will be of particular concern today into tonight, mainly across flood-prone and weak drainage areas.

Thursday through Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region Friday into Friday night, but these storms should not be intense at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Need today into tonight is the activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.