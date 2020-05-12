Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today and Tonight

North and Central Texas.

Thunderstorm chances will continue today and tonight. There will be a strong to severe downburst and significant hail risk across the area. A non-zero tornado threat may also materialize, mainly north of I-20, this afternoon.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Expect showers and thunderstorms across much of East and Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas today. Do not expect hazardous weather this afternoon, but a few intense storms capable of producing gusty winds and small hail may be possible. Additionally, don’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Wednesday through Monday

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the entire region late in the workweek, with more widespread chances returning during the weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Not needed through tonight are emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.