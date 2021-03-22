North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and

evening. Some storms may become intense or severe, with hail and

damaging winds as the main threats, especially across North Texas.

We can`t rule out a brief tornado or two.

Tuesday through Sunday.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday. A firm or marginally severe storm will likely be across the Southeast late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is possible across North Texas late the afternoon and tonight. The most likely time for activation for locations west

of I-35 will be between 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm and between 8:00 pm, and 1:00 am East of I-35.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East, and Northeast Texas.

Today and Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the

region, mainly this evening and tonight. Some storms may become

severe across portions of Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.

Hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be the main

threat.

Tuesday through Saturday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on

Wednesday night into Thursday. There is much uncertainty regarding

a severe weather threat with these storms, but you cannot rule it out at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio

operators and storm spotters may be needed tonight.