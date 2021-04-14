Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and into tonight. A strong thunderstorm or two may produce small

hail, but severe weather is unlikely.

Thursday through Tuesday

Intermittent storm chances will continue through Friday evening across all of North and Central Texas. The severe weather threat will

generally, be on the low side during this time, but a few intense storms will be possible on Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.



South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East, and Northeast Texas

This Afternoon and Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening across portions of Deep East Texas and

West Central Louisiana, near a warm front that will lift north across these areas. Given the moderate instability expected to

develop at the surface, and aloft, some of these storms may be intense or severe, with damaging winds and large hail possible.

While these storms should weaken this evening with the loss of heating, additional showers, and thunderstorms will develop

areawide late this evening through the overnight hours near and behind a cold front and approaching upper-level disturbance. Some

of these storms may also become intense or severe late tonight, with large hail and possibly damaging winds again over much of the region.

Wednesday through Monday

Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing across much of the region Wednesday morning, with an isolated severe weather threat

lingering near and behind the weak cold front across East Texas and North Louisiana. Hail and locally gusty winds will remain

possible Wednesday morning, before the storms exit the region by early afternoon. Additional scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday night through Saturday. However, expect no other hazardous weather.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters may be needed this afternoon across

Deep East Texas and Northcentral Louisiana, and tonight across much of the region.