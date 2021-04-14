Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas
Today and Tonight
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and into tonight. A strong thunderstorm or two may produce small
hail, but severe weather is unlikely.
Thursday through Tuesday
Intermittent storm chances will continue through Friday evening across all of North and Central Texas. The severe weather threat will
generally, be on the low side during this time, but a few intense storms will be possible on Friday.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.
South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East, and Northeast Texas
This Afternoon and Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening across portions of Deep East Texas and
West Central Louisiana, near a warm front that will lift north across these areas. Given the moderate instability expected to
develop at the surface, and aloft, some of these storms may be intense or severe, with damaging winds and large hail possible.
While these storms should weaken this evening with the loss of heating, additional showers, and thunderstorms will develop
areawide late this evening through the overnight hours near and behind a cold front and approaching upper-level disturbance. Some
of these storms may also become intense or severe late tonight, with large hail and possibly damaging winds again over much of the region.
Wednesday through Monday
Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing across much of the region Wednesday morning, with an isolated severe weather threat
lingering near and behind the weak cold front across East Texas and North Louisiana. Hail and locally gusty winds will remain
possible Wednesday morning, before the storms exit the region by early afternoon. Additional scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday night through Saturday. However, expect no other hazardous weather.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters may be needed this afternoon across
Deep East Texas and Northcentral Louisiana, and tonight across much of the region.