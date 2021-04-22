Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas
Today and Tonight.
Areas of fog may occasionally reduce visibility to around one mile
for locations mainly south of Interstate 20 overnight tonight.
Friday through Wednesday
Expect thunderstorms across much of North and Central Texas on
Friday, with severe weather during this time. Large hail will
be possible with any storms through the evening hours. Also,
there will be a threat for tornadoes, especially east of I-35 and
south of I-20 Friday afternoon.
Expect additional thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, and
severe weather will also be possible during this time.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
NWS does not expect activation of spotters at this time.
South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Centra and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas
Today and Tonight
NWS does not expect hazardous weather through tonight.
Friday through Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday morning but should
become widespread Friday afternoon. Some storms could be severe,
mainly from Friday afternoon through the very early hours of
Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large
hail will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could also lead to
flash flooding, especially south of a line from Tyler, TX, to El
Dorado, AR. Thunderstorms will gradually diminish from west to east
by late Saturday morning, but the severe weather threat should end
a few hours after midnight Saturday as the most potent storms move
east of the area.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday
afternoon through late Wednesday.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
NWS could need the activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters through tonight but
more likely beginning Friday afternoon. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.