Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight.

Areas of fog may occasionally reduce visibility to around one mile

for locations mainly south of Interstate 20 overnight tonight.

Friday through Wednesday

Expect thunderstorms across much of North and Central Texas on

Friday, with severe weather during this time. Large hail will

be possible with any storms through the evening hours. Also,

there will be a threat for tornadoes, especially east of I-35 and

south of I-20 Friday afternoon.

Expect additional thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, and

severe weather will also be possible during this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS does not expect activation of spotters at this time.

South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Centra and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

NWS does not expect hazardous weather through tonight.

Friday through Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday morning but should

become widespread Friday afternoon. Some storms could be severe,

mainly from Friday afternoon through the very early hours of

Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large

hail will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could also lead to

flash flooding, especially south of a line from Tyler, TX, to El

Dorado, AR. Thunderstorms will gradually diminish from west to east

by late Saturday morning, but the severe weather threat should end

a few hours after midnight Saturday as the most potent storms move

east of the area.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday

afternoon through late Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS could need the activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters through tonight but

more likely beginning Friday afternoon. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.