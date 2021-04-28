Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms are possible today and tonight, and some storms may become severe, with large hail and damaging downburst winds the main hazards. You can’t rule out a few tornadoes.

Thursday through Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances will continue Thursday. Although a few strong storms may linger across East Texas; the primary hazard will be from

heavy rainfall. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday and again on Tuesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is possible this morning along and west of U.S 281 and across much of the region this afternoon and evening.

Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to portions of the region today, generally north of the Interstate 30 corridor near a cool stationary front. By this evening, the action will start to push southeastward, bringing increased rain chances to slowly Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent Southwest Arkansas, and portions of East Texas. Although the overall threat for severe weather is limited, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for these same general areas, with a Slight Risk for the extreme western sections of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and Red River County in Texas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Also, these exact locations could see locally heavy rainfall if up to three inches possible. That could lead to some isolated flash flooding. Besides rain, expect winds to increase today from the south to near 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm, as strong winds will create hazardous conditions on area waterways.

Thursday through Tuesday

Rain chances will continue to spread across the entire area, as a cool front slowly moves across the region Thursday into Friday morning. Although the overall threat for severe weather is limited, forecasters can not rule out strong thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Some slightly cooler and drier air will filter into the area in the wake of the front, but rain chances will return for the weekend as an upper-level trough moves across the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could need to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters for Wednesday into

Thursday. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.