Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected late this morning and afternoon, primarily east of I-35. While the severe weather

threat is low, periods of heavy rain may lead to isolated flash flooding across Eastern North and Central Texas. Creeks, streams, and

mainstem rivers across this area may also experience minor flooding, rapid rises, and swift-moving water. Thunderstorm chances should

linger over Central Texas through the night.

Wednesday through Monday

Isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast late Saturday through Monday. At this time, details regarding severe weather’s potential remain unclear, and computer models suggest checking back later this week for updates to the forecast.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time, but timely reports of flooding are appreciated.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Centra and Northwest Lousiana, East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible today and tonight, resulting in some localized flash flooding. A flash flood watch has been issued for these areas, as soils are already rather saturated from previous rainfall. A few of these storms may be vital to severe as well. Damaging winds and hail would be the primary threats to this activity.

Wednesday through Monday

Dry conditions settle in by Wednesday afternoon and will remain into the weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances return by Sunday

night, with moderate rain passable again into Monday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters will be needed this afternoon and

evening.