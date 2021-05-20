Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Rain will continue for areas mainly along and east of I-35 this morning. A few lightning strikes will also be possible, but the main concern will be for minor flooding.

Friday through Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Saturday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS does not expect spotter activation

Southwest Arkansas, North Central, and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East, and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms will persist this morning across portions of Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and North Louisiana before gradually diminishing. Additional shower and thunderstorm redevelopment are possible this afternoon and tonight across the region, with the potential for isolated intense storms containing locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. Given the saturated grounds, localized flooding could be possible. Thus, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for all of East Texas, McCurtain County, Oklahoma, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana.

Thursday through Tuesday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region Thursday and Friday, with the threat for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding persisting. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches, with isolated higher amounts over three inches, will be possible through Friday across the area. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible through Friday as well, with locally gusty winds the primary threat. The showers and thunderstorms should become more isolated to widely scattered Saturday over East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma before dry conditions finally return to the region Sunday through early next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds west into the area.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters may be needed this afternoon and

tonight for isolated strong thunderstorms and potential flood reports.