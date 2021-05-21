Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across eastern North and Central Texas this afternoon and evening. Lightning and brief heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Saturday through Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday through Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS does not expect spotter activation.

Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East and Northeast Texas

This Afternoon and Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the more vigorous convection today, resulting in localized flash flooding given the saturated grounds in place.

Friday through Wednesday

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will again increase by Friday afternoon across much of the region, with the threat for locally heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding persisting. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts are possible through Friday. Isolated strong thunderstorms also can not be ruled out, with locally gusty winds the primary threat.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to become more isolated to widely scattered Saturday over East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Southwest Arkansas, and Western Louisiana. Then primarily dry conditions finally return to the region Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds west into the area.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could need the activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters today and this

evening for potential flood reports.