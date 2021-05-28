Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas.

Today and Tonight

There will be a threat for strong to severe storms today southeast of I-20 and west of I-35. Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding will be a threat. Additional thunderstorms will be possible overnight.

Saturday through Thursday

Additional thunderstorms are possible through the first half of next week. Any storms during this period could contain strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall that may result in flooding.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.

Southern Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Eastern Texas, and Southeast Oklahoma

Today and Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the day and night as a cold front moves into the four-state area. Gusty winds will accompany heavy downpours, and some small hail may be possible. A few storms could mature and produce damaging winds and will remain the primary threat.

Saturday through Thursday

A cold front slowly advances south through the region on Saturday and will make the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend very good, with less humidity and plenty of sunshine. Then we can expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms to return for the short work week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS will not need to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters in the wake of Thursday night`s strong to severe thunderstorms.