This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

Sunday

There is a good chance of storms this evening and overnight for much of the region. Some may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes may also occur, with the highest potential along and north of the Highway 380 corridor.

Monday through Saturday

Storm chances return late Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, along with locally heavy rain. More details regarding the Tuesday through Friday activity should become known early in the workweek.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is possible this evening and tonight for much of the forecast area.



This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, East, and Northeast Texas.

Sunday

Gusty southerly winds have prompted a Lake Wind Advisory across the area with hazardous boating conditions on waterways expected

for any marine activity today and through tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west and northwest this evening and through tonight along an approaching cold front. While strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the area, the most severe thunderstorms should remain north and west of the I-30 corridor.

Monday through Saturday

Pacific moisture will return from the Southwest after the frontal passage on Monday, maintaining an environment conducive for

additional showers and thunderstorms, especially from the middle of the week to the end of the week. As a result, flash flooding in isolated

areas remains possible. However, do not expect any additional hazards.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

There will not be a need to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters tonight.