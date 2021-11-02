Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms later today through tonight across much of the region. The best storm chances will be along and north of I-20. Severe weather is unlikely.

Wednesday through Monday

Storm chances will continue Wednesday through Thursday morning, with the best opportunities gradually shifting south of I-20. Severe weather remains unlikely.

South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, North-Central and Central Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East, and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two will be mainly confined to the northern half of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas today before becoming more widespread across all but portions of Deep East Texas and East-Central Louisiana tonight. The NWS does not expect severe thunderstorms with this activity through tonight.

Wednesday through Monday

Showers with isolated thunderstorms will become more widespread across the entire Four State Region on Wednesday before ending from northwest to southeast late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning. The NWS does not expect severe thunderstorms with this activity Wednesday through early Thursday.