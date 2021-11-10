Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas.

Tonight.

Severe storms are possible tonight, mainly north of I-20. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible. A line of storms should then move through Eastern-Central and North Texas late tonight. The severe threat is low over Central Texas, but we can`t rule out a strong to marginally severe storm mainly east of I-35. The line of storms will exit to the east and southeast early Thursday morning.

Thursday through Tuesday.

The NWS does not expect hazardous weather.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could activate spotters north of I-20 tonight.

Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the area through the overnight hours, with the next cold front and associated upper-level storm system entering the region. Although the overall severe weather threat is generally low, a few severe storms cannot be ruled out along a developing squall line by late this evening through early Thursday morning.

Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado will all be possible through daybreak before the line of storms exits to the east.

Thursday through Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be ending early Thursday as the cold front continues advancing across the region. Therefore, the threat

of severe weather is expected to end as well before daybreak as skies gradually clear behind the cold front through the remainder of Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters may be needed tonight through early

Thursday morning.