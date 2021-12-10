Hazardous Weather Outlook

Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, East, and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible across much of the area today. However, the NWS expects thunderstorms to

increase intensity and coverage this evening and tonight as a vital cold front approaches. Some storms could be severe. Also possible are damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, especially in Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. The cold front and the line of storms will move southeast across the area during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.

You can expect gusty southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph this afternoon. Therefore, a Lake Wind Advisory

is in effect from noon until 6:00 pm CST this evening.

Saturday through Thursday

After a few dry days, thunderstorm chances will return to the area late Wednesday and into Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters may be needed this evening and into

Saturday morning.

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

There will be an elevated threat for grassfires west of I-35 this afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible across the

Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas tonight. The severe weather threat is low, with the strongest storms producing small hail and gusty winds.

Saturday through Thursday

Low thunderstorm chances return to the region late next week, starting on Thursday continuing into next weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect to activate spotters at this time.