Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms can be expected late this evening and into tonight across North Texas, with the most excellent chances scheduled after midnight. Some thunderstorms will produce damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and hail larger than one inch in diameter. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero.

Saturday through Thursday

Windy conditions will occur Saturday, with drastically colder temperatures arriving Saturday night and Sunday with the arrival of a

strong arctic cold front. Temperatures will fall to well below freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning and again Sunday night and Monday morning. The bone-chilling temperatures will combine with the gusty north winds for wind chill values ranging from near zero north of I-20 to the upper teens and lower 20s across Central Texas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

You should expect limited spotter activation across areas along and north of Interstate 20 tonight, then across the northeast counties

Saturday morning.

South-Central and Southwest Arkansas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will rapidly develop across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas beginning late this afternoon and tonight. A few storms could be severe this evening through the overnight and early morning hours. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Saturday through Thursday

Thunderstorms will be ongoing Saturday morning and will spread east and southeast across the area during the day before finally exiting the area during the evening. A few storms could be severe on Saturday. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

An Arctic cold front will move across the area Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, bringing the freezing temperatures of the

season to the region. The coldest night should be Sunday night and into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper teens along and north of Interstate 30, and the lower to mid-20s elsewhere.

A brief period of snow or a mix of rain and snow will be possible Sunday morning across Union County, Arkansas, as the cold air arrives. However, do not expect any accumulations or impacts.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters may be needed beginning this evening and continuing for much of Saturday.