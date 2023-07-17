HC Health Care Foundation Board of Directors Votes to Fund Free Mammography Clinic

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Director’s held its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on July 11. As part of the agenda, the Board discussed how to utilize the funds earned through the 4th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo slated for August 3.

The annual Free Mammography Clinic will be funded with proceeds of the event. In October, two Saturdays will be designated to conduct the clinic which provides mammograms to uninsured Hopkins County women over 40 years of age. Women must sign up in advance for the limited number of appointments.

Designer Handbag Bingo raised over $38,000 last year and is on target to net even more this year. Additionally, last year’s attendees made donations to help fund the clinic.

Handbag Bingo quickly sells out each year to dismay of many. To allow more women to participate, even if not attending, a mystery handbag raffle was added this year. Tickets are still available for the raffle at handbagbingo23.givesmart.com.

Jordan’s Place Pediatrics provided funding for the luxury designer mystery bag, which is valued at almost $3,000. The winning ticket will be drawn at the bingo event.

To learn more about the event or to get your raffle ticket, visit the Designer Handbag Bingo website at handbagbingo23.givesmart.com.

The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit that is now in its 26th year of serving Hopkins County. Although the Foundation supports the work of the Hopkins County Hospital District as well as CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, the Foundation is not affiliated with either of the two organizations.