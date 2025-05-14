HCHC Foundation Announces Dates for Free Men’s Clinic

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation raised approximately $20,000 net profit from Man Bingo in April. Proceeds will fund a free clinic for Hopkins County men to receive heart calcium scans at no cost to those eligible.

Signups will begin June 2 and the heart calcium scans will be performed on two Saturdays in July, the 12th and the 19th. Registration details will be released closer to June.

Hopkins County men between the ages of 40 and 60 with one or more risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, high-cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, or a family history of heart disease qualify to participate.

Heart calcium scans are important preventatives for heart attacks and heart disease for both men and women. While this free clinic covers only men, the Foundation offers a free mammography clinic every October for Hopkins County ladies using proceeds of the Annual Designer Handbag Bingo.

Foundation board member, Brad Johnson, shared how a local heart calcium scan saved his life. Johnson had the scan done as a part of his yearly physical recommended by his primary care physician and it was discovered he had an ascending aortic aneurysm.

Johnson underwent a successful procedure to repair his aortic valve and is living an active life in retirement but still recalls how serious his condition could have been. “My surgeon told me if my valve had ruptured, he would have only been able to save me within an hour of it happening. If it hadn’t of been caught before then, I would not be here today.”

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is an IRS designated 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to the advancement of local healthcare. The Foundation supports both the Hospital District and the local hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Follow the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all activities and services.

Photo: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will offer free heart calcium scans for Hopkins County men with signups in June. Pictured is CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs radiology staff in front of the CT scanner that will be used for the free clinic. Staff from left to right are Will Cassio, Omar Aguayo, Chasity Collins, Kaci Powers, Alysa Moss, and Alexandra Phillips. The scanner was paid for in part by the Foundation and the clinic is funded in full by the Foundation’s Man Bingo.