They dropped the mask mandate for airlines, and the decision is now up to passengers. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says some groups should still be covering their faces. And, he says if you’re flying to see an elderly relative, you should still wear a mask. That way, you won’t bring the virus to grandma. Also, he says people on international flights should wear a mask. That would help avoid catching COVID and then having issues returning to the United States.