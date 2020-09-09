Health Officials Preparing For COVID 19 Vaccines

As three candidates for a coronavirus vaccine race through clinical trials, state health officials are gearing up to distribute whatever vaccine is approved. Last week the CDC told communities to be ready to give out vaccines by the end of October. The Texas Department of State Health Services says its working with the CDC while heeding lessons learned from previous outbreaks such as the h1n1 flu. Meanwhile, the DSHS is looking for healthcare providers who are willing to distribute the vaccine once it comes out.