Healthcare Express Donates Children’s Books to Shelby Peeples’ Classroom

Urgent Care services provider HealthCARE Express donates children’s book, A Bad Case of the Stripes, to Shelby Peeples’ classroom at Justiss Elementary School.

HealthCARE Express hosted a contest inviting area teachers to nominate their favorite children’s book to be entered to win a set of books for the students in their class. Educator Shelby Peeples won the Paris area contest, and her students each received a copy of the book and her class a reading party.

“My students and I are so thankful to HelathCARE Express for this opportunity,” said Justiss 3rd grade teacher Shelby Peeples. “The students had a great time, and this will be a memorable experience for them.”

“At HealthCARE Express, education and leadership are the cornerstones of success. We love giving back to our community and believe that reading is such an important part of leadership development,” said Ashley Dotson, community marketer for HealthCARE Express.

The team at Healthcare Express participates in a monthly dress-up day with themes from a favorite sports team and Disney day to ugly Christmas sweaters and zoo animal day. The Paris team dressed as characters from A Bad Case of the Stripes for their September dress-up day on September 13th.

To learn more about contests and events involving Healthcare Express, please contact:

Ashley Dotson

Ashley.Dotson@goHCE.com

https://www.gohce.com