Healthcare Foundation Third Annual Designer Handbag Bingo Deemed a Success

Sulphur Springs, TX –

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation held its third annual Designer Handbag Bingo last week. The almost 500 participants enjoyed this ladies’ night out event with twenty-six women walking away with new purses and several more receiving door prizes.

Thanks to the sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers, approximately $35,000 was raised through the event. The Foundation Board of Directors has committed $10,000 of proceeds to provide free mammograms for uninsured women in Hopkins County.

During his remarks, Paul Harvey, president of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, announced that the hospital would match the Foundation’s commitment with $10,000.

Bingo participants contributed almost $2,000 to aid the free mammogram project, raising the overall benefit to uninsured women in Hopkins County to $21,858. The free mammograms will be offered in October as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is celebrating its 25th Anniversary during 2022. It is an IRS designated 501 (c) 3 non-profit, governed by an all-volunteer board of directors, each of whom lives and works in Hopkins County. All funds raised by the Foundation stay in Hopkins County to benefit its citizens. For more information contact Kayla Price, Executive Director, at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.