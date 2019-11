A hearing is planned in Hunt County this week for a man accused of murdering a woman and her mother in Commerce three years ago. Attorneys for Tyrone Jamaal Williams want his Capital Murder indictment thrown out because they claim prosecutors acted on confidential information on Williams’ defense strategy. Williams faces a possible death penalty if convicted of murdering 27-year-old Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales and 51-year-old Vicki Ann Gonzales, in 2016.