Heart of Hope Donor Banquet

Our Fall Fundraiser this year will be held on Tuesday, October 5th at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center and Auditorium, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. Heart of Hope is excited to announce this year’s guest speaker – Caitlin Jane, renowned and award-winning singer/songwriter/speaker (https://www.caitlinjanetunes.com/).

Our theme for this year is “Heartbeat…Sound of Hope”. We will be having “Breakfast for Dinner”, prepared once again by Pam Carter, and following the same format as last year due to an overwhelming positive response received after the banquet. This year, however, there will be more seating available.

We request your presence and that you invite your friends and/or relatives to this event. Registration will begin August 1st. Go to http://www.sshoh.com/ and click on CENTER EVENTS and then EVENTS to register or click on the following site, https://cvent.me/ove2KK. When registering please note the total

number of guests, including spouses, that will attend. Please register as soon as possible after registration begins so we can prepare for the number attending!

We at Heart of Hope are very grateful for your continued prayers and generosity surrounding this ministry and want you to fully understand the impact you are making for mothers facing crisis pregnancies and the babies they are carrying. We are hopeful that you will again support our efforts

through your presence at this year’s fundraiser.

On behalf of the Board, staff, and volunteers, thank you for helping to keep this ministry open for nine years. We look forward to serving this and surrounding communities for years to come.