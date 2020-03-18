Heart To Heart Hospice Needs Your Help

My name is Sheri Cobb, and I’m with Heart to Heart Hospice in Mount Pleasant. We are coordinating an effort for our surrounding nursing facilities to help care for them by supplying and delivering newspapers, magazines, and any new or old puzzle books to relieve some of the isolation situations their residents are experiencing at this time. Due to the current pandemic, the facilities are not able to allow any outside visitors. They have had to suspend all regular events like bingo, sing-a-longs, and bible studies. Also suspended are spa days for residents.

We are providing boxes at our front door for you to drop in any of these items listed above. Large piece jigsaw puzzles would be great too. And if anyone wants to get crazy, DVD players and movies would go along way. Our address is 203 Suite A west 20th Street, Mount Pleasant. We are direct across from the front door of our beautiful hospital, Titus Regional Medical Center. Please contact me, Sheri Cobb, at 903-285-5375 with any questions, and I would be so thrilled to answer! Our community is always such a fantastic community when called upon; they come through over and above every time. Thank you again!