Hearts of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center to Host Fundraising Banquet

Last year’s fundraising Banquet was an overwhelming success! This success was possible only because of the generosity and commitment of individuals, churches, and companies in our community. The staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors are deeply appreciative of your continued support.

Our Fall Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center and Auditorium, with doors opening at 7:00 PM. Heart of Hope is excited to announce this year’s guest speaker – Lee Strobel, renowned Christian author and speaker, who will be presenting A Case for Life. Mr. Strobel is a dynamic and popular speaker.

We request your presence and that you invite your friends and/or relatives to this fundraiser. Go to www.sshoh.com and click on CENTER EVENTS to register and sign up for your tickets. Those you invite will also require tickets. They can sign up and get their tickets at the same website. Doors will open at 7:00 PM .

Due to the coronavirus, we understand if you or those you invite may be hesitant to attend, so we are looking at possibly streaming Mr. Strobel’s presentation on various platforms. When registering you/they can check whether attending in person or virtual. Whether you/they attend in person or view the program from home, we prayerfully ask that you/they donate, either one time or by pledging. Donations can be done when registering or on our website (sshoh.com). We are getting a late start, so Please register as soon as possible so we can prepare for the number attending!

All of us here at Heart of Hope are very grateful for your continued prayers and generosity surrounding this ministry and want you to fully understand the impact you are making for mothers facing crisis pregnancies and the babies they are carrying. We are hopeful that you will again support our efforts through your presence at this year’s fundraiser. On behalf of all of us, thank you for your prayers and support for Heart of Hope – so many lives depend on this ministry!

With your continued support, this coming year we hope to:

Hire a bilingual receptionist/advocate

Upgrade our online Bright Course Lessons to include lessons in Spanish

Start Prenatal/Infant Care group classes

Expand to include a larger classroom/training room and nursery

Go to our website “www.sulphurspringspregnancy.com or sshoh.com” and click on “CENTER EVENTS then EVENTS” to get updates on this year’s fundraiser.