Heat Advisory Continues Through Thursday, Here Are Some Safety Reminders

It will continue to be hot, humid, and breezy on Thursday with highs between 95 and 100 degrees with heat index values keeping between 100-110 degrees. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with south winds 10 to 15 mph with occasional higher gusts.

A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values are forecast to reach 105 or higher for two consecutive days. Please take appropriate action to beat the heat! You can prepare by drinking plenty of water, dressing for the weather, and reducing the sun’s time. Please never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. For more information visit weather.gov/safety/heat