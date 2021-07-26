" />Heat Advisory Monday 07.26 – EastTexasRadio.com
Heat Advisory Monday 07.26

Dave Kirkpatrick 15 hours ago

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area from noon to 7:00 pm Monday. Heat index values will reach or exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Limit outdoor time, and be sure to take frequent breaks and monitor for heat-related illness if spending time outside. The gray shaded area is for an Air Quality Alert.

