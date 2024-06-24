A Heat Advisory is in effect for locations along and east of the I-35 corridor on Monday and Tuesday. Expect heat index values up to 107. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.