Heat and Humidity Will Be the Rule the Remainder of the Week

Heat and humidity will be the rule the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Low rain chances will return early next week.

Now that hot temperatures are returning, along with elevated levels of humidity, here are a few tips for protecting family and pets now that we are moving into Summer. In addition, remember to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditions homes, businesses, or cars. Too much heat exposure can cause heat exhaustion, or worse yet, heat stroke.