Heat, Going Up

A heat dome brings a return of triple-digit temps to Southwest.

Sunday, Temperatures will begin to ramp up across the Southwest and South Central states. Cities including Phoenix, where temperatures did not make it out of the 80s on Wednesday, will soar into triple digits by Saturday. Even Flagstaff, Arizona, a city located at about 7,000 feet, will experience high temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal by Saturday.

Forecasters say the Southwest is about to embark on a temperature roller-coaster ride as temperatures soar 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above average for many locations in the coming days.