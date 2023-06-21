Heat Relief For Mt Pleasant

Power is still out in areas of Titus County, and that’s why the City of Mount Pleasant offers relief from the heat. The Mount Pleasant Civic Center is a county cooling station, although the city says only ten people have used it since Friday. But it will be open Tuesday, just in case.

They are also helping in another way, giving away free bags of ice at Fire Station 1 in Mount Pleasant to help Titus County Residents keep their food cold. Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRay says many stores are open. It will help county residents keep food fresh. He says a group called Titus County Cares is volunteering to load the ice since firefighters may have to respond to a fire. MPFD is trying to fulfill a need.

“We requested this 18-wheeler load of ice from the state. And it’s free. All the people have to do is show up. We’ll give a couple of bags per household daily and continue that until the need goes away,” Chief McRay said.

The Chief says as of Tuesday afternoon, they’ve given away about 150 bags of ice and can get more loads from the state if needed. Residents are getting creative with what they have.