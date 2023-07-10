Heat Will Return

North and Central Texas



A Heat Advisory is effective from now until 9:00 Monday night as peak heat indices reach 105-112. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and knowing the signs of heat illness.



Today will be hot in most locations with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s in the northeast to around 102 in the southwest, with afternoon heat index values across Central Texas between 105 and 111. Additional showers and storms are expected tonight, with the best chances north of the I-20 corridor. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds possible.

Today and Tonight

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this morning across North Texas, and shifting southward into Central Texas this afternoon. Another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected across North Texas late tonight. Frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the main hazards.

Heat index values will climb above 105 degrees for parts of North and Central Texas this afternoon.

Tuesday through Sunday

Low thunderstorm chances will continue into Tuesday for the North and Central Texas. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain.

Heat index values will climb to 105 to 110 degrees across most of North and Central Texas Monday into late week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



High temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s North to the low to mid-90s south.



Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a stalled front this morning and into the afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the region today through this evening. Some of these storms could produce strong wind gusts, cloud-to-ground lightning, and small hail. Any severe thunderstorms should remain isolated today and tonight if they occur.

Tuesday through Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region Tuesday before drier conditions are forecast through the middle and end of the work week before additional thunderstorm chances will be likely for the upcoming weekend. The forecast does not predict storm chances for mid to late week. What is forecast is a return to hot temperatures with higher heat indices. Heat Advisories may become necessary across portions of the region by mid to late week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.