Heath Hyde Endorsed By Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND

The Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND endorsed conservative Republican Heath Hyde in the special election to represent Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties in the Texas House of Representatives.

Heath Hyde, a local businessman, fourth-generation rancher, and attorney, has been campaigning since May on a platform to protect landowner’s rights, prevent foreign governments from purchasing Texas land, and put an end to Biden’s border crisis.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive the endorsement from the Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND,” Hyde said. “Our farmers, ranchers, and landowners should not be taken advantage of by out-of-touch corporations, foreign governments, or unnecessary regulations. Texans deserve food and energy security, and that is exactly what I intend to deliver.”

The Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND organizes around the core belief that “we need lawmakers who believe in agriculture” and has been working to support candidates with the passion, knowledge, and expertise to deliver on critical issues such as infrastructure, landowner’s rights, and eminent domain.

“Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND supports Heath Hyde because he will be a strong leader that fights for the values represented by farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” said Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening.

The special election for Texas House District 2 will be on November 7, 2023, and early voting will be from October 23 through November 3.