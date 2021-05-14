Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding Expected Next Week

Expect an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week as an upper low establishes itself to the west. Low-level moisture will spread northward, and these two factors in tandem will result in a continued risk for showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms and flooding will be possible. Continue to check back for updates to the forecast this weekend and next week.

Rain and storms are expected Saturday night through late next week. Widespread rainfall totals near 3 to 6 inches are likely, with isolated amounts near 8 to 10 inches. Due to the heavy rain threat, Flash Flooding and River Flooding will be possible. Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways!