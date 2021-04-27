" /> Heavy Rainfall, Hail Possible Wednesday – EastTexasRadio.com
Heavy Rainfall, Hail Possible Wednesday

6 hours ago

Numerous thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon. Some may produce large hail and damaging winds, with even a tornado or two possible. A transition into a heavy rain threat will occur Wednesday night and Thursday as storms line up along a slow-moving cold front. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s Wednesday with mainly 70s Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s. Stay weather-aware this week and continue to check back for updates!

