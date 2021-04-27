Heavy Rainfall, Hail Possible Wednesday

Numerous thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon. Some may produce large hail and damaging winds, with even a tornado or two possible. A transition into a heavy rain threat will occur Wednesday night and Thursday as storms line up along a slow-moving cold front. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s Wednesday with mainly 70s Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s. Stay weather-aware this week and continue to check back for updates!